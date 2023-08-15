Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in July

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.0 days.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

MGRUF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.4 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

