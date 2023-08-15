Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Down 4.6%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 21,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 190,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Motus GI from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Motus GI Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motus GI

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Motus GI by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Motus GI by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Motus GI by 73.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

