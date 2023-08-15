Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Down 4.6%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 21,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 190,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Motus GI from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOTS
Motus GI Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motus GI
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Motus GI by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Motus GI by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Motus GI by 73.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Motus GI Company Profile
Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Motus GI
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.