MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $272,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $547.28 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

