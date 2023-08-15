MX TOKEN Market Cap Tops $278.91 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $278.91 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00009508 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MX TOKEN has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

