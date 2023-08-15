NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 282,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 556,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

NaaS Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NaaS Technology

About NaaS Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.