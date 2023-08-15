NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 282,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 556,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.
NaaS Technology Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NaaS Technology
About NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NaaS Technology
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.