Nano 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.19 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $83.31 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,186.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00271577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.30 or 0.00789036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00530580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00057242 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00118366 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

