Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.14. 179,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 952,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natura &Co

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,391,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natura &Co by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Natura &Co by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Natura &Co by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Natura &Co by 1,313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.