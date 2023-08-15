Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and $18,645.99 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00188798 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00049127 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028846 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021374 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003361 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

