Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $9.81. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 3,133,853 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVTS. Bank of America decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $342,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,590 shares of company stock valued at $818,377. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 233.3% in the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 238.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,132,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 29.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 548,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

