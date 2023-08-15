NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 108,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NeoGames Price Performance

NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 48,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. NeoGames has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.12 million, a PE ratio of -65.88, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of NeoGames

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NeoGames by 224.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NeoGames by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NeoGames by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 19.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Macquarie cut NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

