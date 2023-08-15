Nervos Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $127.90 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $127.90 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,456,910,601 coins and its circulating supply is 41,847,120,009 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

