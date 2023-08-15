Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Reaches $128.08 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $128.08 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,168.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00272126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.12 or 0.00785335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00532491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00057257 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00118583 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,452,971,362 coins and its circulating supply is 41,844,043,403 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.