NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Short Interest Up 18.5% in July

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 530,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $34,620.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,845 shares in the company, valued at $778,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $139,304 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 309.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 512.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 627.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 138.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 152,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,549. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $381.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.86.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

