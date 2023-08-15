Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the quarter. Veeco Instruments accounts for 2.5% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 2.49% of Veeco Instruments worth $27,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 728.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 980,562 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,028,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 798,994 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,992,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,358. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

