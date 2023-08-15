Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises 2.0% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $21,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

