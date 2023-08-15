Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,835 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies accounts for about 3.2% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $34,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.14.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $170.39. 379,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.34 and a 200 day moving average of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $341,135.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $8,891,258. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

