Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Newegg Commerce Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ NEGG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 296,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,168. Newegg Commerce has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

