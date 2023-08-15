NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,231,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013,894 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.2% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.60% of NextEra Energy worth $942,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,643. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

