Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $18.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 6.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BND stock opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

