NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 401,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of NioCorp Developments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the first quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the second quarter worth $51,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the second quarter worth $62,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NioCorp Developments from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

NB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. 55,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NioCorp Developments will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

