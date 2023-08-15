NIOX Group Plc (NIOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NIOX Group Price Performance
Shares of NIOX opened at GBX 69.55 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £291.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,283.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NIOX Group has a 52 week low of GBX 33.10 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 73 ($0.93).
NIOX Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NIOX Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NIOX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIOX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.