Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Update

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,300 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 854,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN traded down $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.03. The stock had a trading volume of 239,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,869. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nordson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Nordson by 31.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 146,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Nordson by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.