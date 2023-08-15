Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $40.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,692. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after buying an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,792,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

