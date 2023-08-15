Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Up 16.6% in July

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NTRS stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,099. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

