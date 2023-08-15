NS Partners Ltd Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.77. 1,300,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,399,981. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

