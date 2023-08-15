NS Partners Ltd Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.43. 536,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,681. The company has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

