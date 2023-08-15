NS Partners Ltd Has $18.04 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,039 shares of company stock worth $1,598,475. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

