NS Partners Ltd Has $23 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $23,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.24. 927,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $184.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day moving average is $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

