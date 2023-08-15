NS Partners Ltd Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.80.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $23.22 on Tuesday, reaching $3,211.11. 85,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,690. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,823.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,656.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

