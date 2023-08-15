Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $233,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

