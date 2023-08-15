Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 423 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

