Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 166 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $142.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average is $145.88. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

