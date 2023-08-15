Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on OVBC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. 3,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.