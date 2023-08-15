Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. 3,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

