OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
