OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $50.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.31.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
OMF stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.71.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.84 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.
OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.
