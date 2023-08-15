Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.68

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.68 and last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 1701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$87.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Onex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

