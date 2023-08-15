OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Lowered to $18.00 at B. Riley

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

OPRX stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $215.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.97.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 179.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 649,655 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 469,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 284,152 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 294.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 821.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 206,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 143,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

