Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $24,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 803.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 131,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after acquiring an additional 75,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GATX by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $123.03 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.03.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.