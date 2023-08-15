Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,879,000 after purchasing an additional 39,579 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $729,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 43,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Albany International Price Performance

NYSE:AIN opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.56 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

