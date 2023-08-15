Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $34,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,190,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.