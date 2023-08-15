Outlook Therapeutics’ (OTLK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OTLK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 731,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 183,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

