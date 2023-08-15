Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises approximately 0.4% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 163,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 5,880.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 460.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Shares of FERG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.27. 61,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $163.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.37%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

