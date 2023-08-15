Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New $173,000 Investment in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Dyne Therapeutics makes up about 0.1% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DYN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

DYN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 4,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,574. The firm has a market cap of $665.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DYN. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,482 shares in the company, valued at $523,088.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $2,367,502.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,088.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,955 shares of company stock worth $3,529,605. 32.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.