Oxen Price Hits $0.0642 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $23,257.51 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,285.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00277240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.08 or 0.00806120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00535993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00058688 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00121685 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,304,575 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

