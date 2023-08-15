Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance
OXLCL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $24.94.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile
