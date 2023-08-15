Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

OXLCL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.