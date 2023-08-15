Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $24.94.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

