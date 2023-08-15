Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 85.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

OXLC opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $847.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.12. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $6.46.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

