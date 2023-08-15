Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 278.73% and a negative net margin of 766.11%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

