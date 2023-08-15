Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ball worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

NYSE BALL traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 130,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

