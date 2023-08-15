Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

MS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,974. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $142.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

